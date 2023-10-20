Survey: How ChatGPT changes the Post Doc experience

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Approximately one in three respondents to Nature’s global postdoctoral survey use AI chatbots to clarify text, generate or edit code, discuss literature in their field, and more.



Rafael Bretas, originally from Brazil, has lived in Japan for over ten years and speaks Japanese quite well. Aspects of written Japanese, such as the strict hierarchy of politeness, still elude postdocs. He used to write to senior colleagues and employees in English, which often led to misunderstandings.



Artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots have changed everything. When San Francisco, California-based AI company OpenAI launched ChatGPT in November 2022, Bretas, who studied primate cognitive development at RIKEN, a national research institute in Kobe, Japan, immediately checked if it works in properly formally written Japanese. His expectations weren’t high. he had heard that the chatbots was not good at languages ​​other than English. Indeed, he experimented with his own language, Portuguese, resulting in sentences that he said “sounded very childish.”