Study: Toxic workplaces are the main reason why women leave academic careers

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- A survey of thousands of American academics found that the main reason women leave faculty is the “work climate,” which can include discrimination, inconsistent leadership, a sense of belonging, and other issues1. Even work-life balance was less important than the work environment for many respondents.



According to Nature, to examine attrition rates at U.S. institutions, the authors analyzed the employment records of 245,270 people who held tenure-track or tenure-track academic jobs between 2011 and 2020. They found that women were at higher risk of quitting their jobs than men at all career stages, and the gap in retention rates between men and women began to widen some 15 years after completing their doctoral thesis. At this point, many faculty members are expected to have achieved tenure, the authors say.



To understand why academics leave, Spoon and colleagues also surveyed 7,195 current faculty members, 433 who had left academia but had not yet retired, and 954 who had retired. Compared to men, women are 44% more likely to feel excluded from academia than to be attracted to better opportunities elsewhere. The authors did not include gender diverse people, such as non-binary people, in their analysis.

The most common reason women gave for leaving university was because of the workplace atmosphere. Men, on the other hand, most often cited occupational reasons such as low pay and pressure to publish. Although it is sometimes thought that women are more likely than men to move away from science in the pursuit of a better work-life balance, men were actually affected in a similar way.

Source: Nature

