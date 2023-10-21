Regional expert: Potential “War of Attrition” as Israel Enters Gaza/ Global Powers Seek Prolonged Middle East Uncertainty

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- In the view of Dr. Mohsen Jalilvand, a university professor and an expert on regional issues, there’s a growing concern regarding Israel’s potential entry into Gaza, occupy Northern Gaza, and relocate its population to Southern Gaza. He predicts that a United Nations resolution will be proposed, leading to a ceasefire and subsequent negotiations. These negotiations are expected to be protracted until both sides reach an agreement.

The Israelis aim to reframe Hamas’s attack as a new Holocaust and then seek stability

He clarifies: This complex situation has political, military, social, and economic dimensions. One economic aspect of these conflicts is the failure of the U.S.-proposed plan for a corridor from India to the Middle East and Europe, which passes near the Gaza Strip. When there’s a possibility of rocket fire in this area, ships don’t pass through this corridor. Personally, I believe the Israelis had full knowledge of this and wanted this event to occur. The Israeli strategists said we were formed with a Holocaust and need a new Holocaust to solidify. The Israelis want to turn Hamas’s attack into a new Holocaust and then stabilize. Israel wants to achieve multiple goals with one move. First, the Israeli extremists realized they aren’t as strong as they should be. Having atomic bombs and an army doesn’t serve this purpose. In a 67-day war, they lost around 700. In a 73-day war, they lost around 170. Today, they’ve lost nearly 1,400 from only a group. Back in ’67, they defeated all the Arab countries in 6 days, but today, their might doesn’t reach a single group. This situation has shown that Israel is not as robust as it claims.

If Israel enters the Gaza Strip, it will lead to an “erosive war”

Jalilvand points out that the theory of “killing ten Palestinians for every Israeli” is no longer valid. Many people globally and within Israel oppose the siege of Gaza and the displacement of its population. Another issue is that Israel’s military force is designed for short-term warfare. Israel has neither strategic depth nor sufficient resources, so it can’t engage in a long-lasting war like Iran did for 8 years. Iran had five provinces occupied, and fought for 8 years, but Israel can’t do that. Israel can fight for 6, 10, or 20 days. If Israel enters the Gaza Strip, it will lead to an “erosive war.”

Jalilvand believes that Israel will enter Gaza, occupy the north, and relocate its population to the south. He anticipates a United Nations resolution, a ceasefire, and negotiations that will be prolonged until an agreement is reached. The Arab world consists of 400 million people. Israel forcibly took this land, and it must return it. The best solution is a referendum as both sides have no future. Israel must compromise on many of its demands. The killing and massacre of people won’t serve Israel’s interests. Global powers want to maintain the current instability in the Middle East but not to an extent that it goes out of control because they want to control the Islamic world. If the region has no problems, it turns to the West and asks, “What are you doing?” Today, the Middle East and the Islamic world are paying attention to the Israel-Palestine issue. From Indonesia to Morocco, everyone is concerned. Perhaps governments have become apathetic, but the people are not, and their attention is focused. In the West, there’s a theory called “Managing Instability.” The West initially creates instability and then manages it.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

www.shafaqna.com