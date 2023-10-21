English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Hamas releases two American captives on humanitarian reasons following Qatari mediation

0
releases two American captives

SHAFAQNA-Hamas has released two American captives on Friday following Qatari mediation “as proof of the United States’ false allegations”, a spokesperson of the Al-Qassam Brigades confirmed, as per an Al Jazeera report.

“In response to Qatari efforts, we released two American detainees for humanitarian reasons,” an official from the Palestinian resistance group said.

The official added: “We released the two American detainees to prove to the American people and the world that the allegations made by [Joe] Biden and his administration are false allegations.”

The identities of the captives have not yet been disclosed, however a Reuters report said the two were “mother and daughter”.

Source: dohanews

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UN: Death toll in Gaza Strip 84% higher than 50-day conflict in 2014

asadian

Arab leaders call for renewed efforts for peace in Palestine as risks to region rise

asadian

Palestinian President warns against attempts to displace Palestinians

asadian

Regional expert: Potential “War of Attrition” as Israel Enters Gaza/ Global Powers Seek Prolonged Middle East Uncertainty

asadian

UN: 1.4 Million Gazans Internally Displaced

asadian

Israeli restrictions hinder Palestinians from praying at Al-Aqsa Mosque for 2nd Friday in row

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.