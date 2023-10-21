Hamas releases two American captives on humanitarian reasons following Qatari mediation

SHAFAQNA-Hamas has released two American captives on Friday following Qatari mediation “as proof of the United States’ false allegations”, a spokesperson of the Al-Qassam Brigades confirmed, as per an Al Jazeera report.

“In response to Qatari efforts, we released two American detainees for humanitarian reasons,” an official from the Palestinian resistance group said.

The official added: “We released the two American detainees to prove to the American people and the world that the allegations made by [Joe] Biden and his administration are false allegations.”

The identities of the captives have not yet been disclosed, however a Reuters report said the two were “mother and daughter”.

