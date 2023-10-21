UN: 1.4 Million Gazans Internally Displaced

SHAFAQNA-About 1.4 million internally displaced persons are estimated in Gaza, with more than 544,000 sheltering in 147 the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees-designated emergency shelters, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) said.

The report revealed that 30% of housing units in Gaza have been destroyed or damaged.

Citing the Ministry of Public Works in Gaza, it noted the “destruction of 12,845 housing units and the rendering of 9,055 housing units uninhabitable, as of 18 October. Another 121,000 housing units are said to have suffered minor to moderate damage.”

As hostilities entered the 14th day in Gaza, an additional 352 Palestinians were killed in the past 24 hours, with children and women making up 60% of the casualties.

Source: dohanews

www.shafaqna.com