Palestinian President warns against attempts to displace Palestinians

SHAFAQNA-Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday warned against attempts to displace the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, Jerusalem, or anywhere else.

In his speech at the Cairo Peace Summit, Abbas said: “Israel indiscriminately targets thousands of civilians, hospitals, schools, and shelter centers in the Gaza Strip.”

Abbas also warned of attacks by “the occupation and extremist settlers on Jerusalem and its holy sites.”

“We will not accept displacement,” the Palestinian president said, stressing: “We will remain in our land despite the challenges.”

Abbas said that “peace and security would be achieved through a two-state solution with Jerusalem as the capital of the Palestinian state, and a just solution to the refugee issue on the basis of relevant international resolutions.”

Source: aa

