English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsEuropeFeatured 2Other News

Swiss elect parliament on Sunday

0
Swiss elect parliament on Sunday

SHAFAQNA-Swiss voters this weekend elect a parliament that could reshape Switzerland’s executive branch.

Final ballots will be collected Sunday morning after the vast majority of Swiss made their choices by mail-in voting. Up for grabs are both houses of parliament.

The main stakes, if pollsters turn out to be right, are whether two Green parties fare worse than they did in the last election in 2019, and whether the country’s centrist party might land more seats in parliament’s lower house than the free-market party — boosting their position in the executive branch.

Source: abcnews

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Geneva: Syria at 59th Arab Health Ministers’ Council

asadian

World Cup 2022: Portugal beat Switzerland to reach quarterfinals

asadian

World Cup 2022: Top Muslim players to watch (5)

asadian

Switzerland: Islamic teachings course for children & teenagers

asadian

Swiss FM meets with Iraqi officials

asadian

Swiss votes to ban wearing of Burqa and Niqab in public places

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.