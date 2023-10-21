Swiss elect parliament on Sunday

SHAFAQNA-Swiss voters this weekend elect a parliament that could reshape Switzerland’s executive branch.

Final ballots will be collected Sunday morning after the vast majority of Swiss made their choices by mail-in voting. Up for grabs are both houses of parliament.

The main stakes, if pollsters turn out to be right, are whether two Green parties fare worse than they did in the last election in 2019, and whether the country’s centrist party might land more seats in parliament’s lower house than the free-market party — boosting their position in the executive branch.

Source: abcnews

www.shafaqna.com