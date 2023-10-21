Pakistan’s three time premier arrives home from exile

SHAFAQNA-Pakistan’s three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif arrived home on Saturday from four years of self-imposed exile in London.

The 73-year-old veteran politician will lead a rally in his eastern hometown of Lahore after his chartered plane arrived in Islamabad with more than 150 people from his party and media organisations, the party and sources said.

After a brief stay in the Islamabad airport lounge to sign and file appeals against the convictions he was in jail for before he left the country, Sharif is to fly to Lahore.

“The process to sign and verify legal documents have been completed,” close aide Ishaq Dar posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Source: reuters

www.shafaqna.com