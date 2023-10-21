Afghanistan: Families need urgent assistance to withstand harsh winter after earthquakes

SHAFAQNA-Families in western Afghanistan, who have lost everything to a series of devastating earthquakes, need urgent assistance to withstand the harsh winter, the UN relief wing reported on Friday.

Temperatures have already started to drop into single figures.

With about two-thirds of the affected areas assessed, more than 21,500 homes are confirmed destroyed and a further 17,000 severely damaged, according to the UN humanitarian affairs coordination office (OCHA). Over 154,000 people have been impacted.

