Arab leaders call for renewed efforts for peace in Palestine as risks to region rise

SHAFAQNA-Arab leaders condemned Israel’s bombardment of Gaza on Saturday and demanded renewed efforts to reach peace in Palestine as risks to Middle East rise.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Jordan’s King Abdullah denounced what they termed global silence about Israel’s attacks on the enclave and urged an even-handed approach to the Israeli-Palestinian dispute.

“The message the Arab world is hearing is that Palestinian lives matter less than Israeli ones,” said King Abdullah, adding he was outraged and grieved by acts of violence waged against innocent civilians in Gaza, the West Bank and Israel.

Speaking at a hastily convened gathering dubbed the Cairo Peace Summit, Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said he rejected “attempts at forced displacement” of the people of Gaza by Israel.

Source: arabnews

