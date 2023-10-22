USA: “United Front of Afghanistan” announced existence against Taliban

SHAFAQNA- Several political and military officials from the former Afghan government announced the creation of a new front named the United Front of Afghanistan during a meeting held in Virginia, USA, on October 18th.

According to Shafaqna Afghanistan, the United Front of Afghanistan will engage in both political and military activities against the Taliban. However, the front’s U.S. office will primarily focus on political activities.

Masoud Bakhtoor, the head of the United Front’s American office, explained that they had patiently awaited the Taliban to change their approach towards the Afghan people for two years. However, seeing no improvement in the group’s behavior, they decided to establish this front.

He further noted that the institution was founded by former Afghan politicians and soldiers who are committed to saving Afghanistan from extremism and obstruction. The United Front of Afghanistan operates in political and military domains, with the American office emphasizing political activities.

Bakhtoor outlined five important principles of the United Front of Afghanistan, which include the restoration of the republic in Afghanistan, the reinforcement of the Afghan constitution from 2002, the reinstatement of political and national values, conducting elections, ensuring women’s rights, respecting human rights, and eradicating all terrorist groups from Afghanistan.

Qayyum Rahimi, the former governor of Logar and a member of the leadership board of the United Front of Afghanistan, argued that Afghanistan did not capitulate to the Taliban in 2021, asserting that the Taliban did not take control of the country after the government’s defeat. He said that the surrender of this country to the Taliban was made as a result of a disastrous agreement in 2020 without the presence of the Afghan government in Doha, Qatar, and Consequently, they are lodging complaints with their international allies.

Source: SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN

www.shafaqna.com