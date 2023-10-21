English
UN: Death toll in Gaza Strip 84% higher than 50-day conflict in 2014

Death toll in Gaza Strip

SHAFAQNA- The number of people killed in Gaza since Oct. 7 is 84% higher than the total number of Palestinians killed in the 50-day conflict in 2014, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) said on Friday (20 Oct. 2023).

In its report, titled Hostilities in the Gaza Strip and Israel, released on Friday, UNOCHA citing the Health Ministry in Gaza, said since the start of the conflict on Oct. 7, 4,137 people have been killed in Gaza, which is 84% higher than the 2,251 Palestinians who died in the 50-day conflict in 2014.

As hostilities entered the 14th day in Gaza, an additional 352 Palestinians were killed in the past 24 hours, with children and women making up 60% of the casualties.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

