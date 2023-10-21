Russia plans to request another meeting of UN Security Council on Israel-Palestine conflict

SHAFAQNA-Russia plans to request another meeting of the UN Security Council in order to discuss solutions to the Israel-Palestine conflict, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative said.

“We will definitely convene another Security Council meeting. As practice has shown, no one but us dares to do it,” he said.

“As for the resolution, I do not know how soon we will reach the stage when we again try to adopt a resolution. Probably, we should first go through the General Assembly, which is a UN body where all 193 member-states of the organization are present, and there is such a rule that should the Security Council fail to perform its functions in preserving peace and security, this issue goes to the General Assembly,” Polyansky said.

Source: tass

www.shafaqna.com