English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Other News

Russia plans to request another meeting of UN Security Council on Israel-Palestine conflict

0
Russia plans to request another meeting of UNSC

SHAFAQNA-Russia plans to request another meeting of the UN Security Council in order to discuss solutions to the Israel-Palestine conflict, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative said.

“We will definitely convene another Security Council meeting. As practice has shown, no one but us dares to do it,” he said.

“As for the resolution, I do not know how soon we will reach the stage when we again try to adopt a resolution. Probably, we should first go through the General Assembly, which is a UN body where all 193 member-states of the organization are present, and there is such a rule that should the Security Council fail to perform its functions in preserving peace and security, this issue goes to the General Assembly,” Polyansky said.

Source: tass

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UN: Death toll in Gaza Strip 84% higher than 50-day conflict in 2014

asadian

Arab leaders call for renewed efforts for peace in Palestine as risks to region rise

asadian

President warns against attempts to displace Palestinians

asadian

Expert: Potential “War of Attrition” as Israel Enters Gaza

asadian

UN: 1.4 Million Gazans Internally Displaced

asadian

Hamas releases two Americans for humanitarian reasons amid Qatari mediation

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.