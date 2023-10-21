English
Report: Accelerating Decarbonization and Energy Transition in the Middle East and North Africa

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Climate change is the most pressing challenge of this generation, and nowhere is its impact more evident than in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). Over the past four decades, the region has warmed to twice the global average and is expected to become 4°C warmer by mid-century. As governments do their part to achieve net-zero emissions and create an enabling environment, companies must take responsibility for implementing sustainability measures to advance the debate on climate change adaptation.

According to World Economic Forum, In this context, the World Economic Forum, together with Bain & Company, convened the “Leaders for Sustainable Development in the Middle East and North Africa” (LSM) coalition, a group of more than 40 high-level participants from government departments, companies and financial institutions to accelerate corporate initiatives, Climate protection and issues relating to sustainable development in the region.

Developed with input from LSM members, this report highlights how best to improve cross-border public-private collaboration in the MENA region to achieve meaningful results. It highlights the region’s key sustainability challenges and proposes a roadmap for bold decarbonization actions that can unlock new economic opportunities.

Source: World Economic Forum

