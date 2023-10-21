English
International Shia News Agency
MSF:Gaza healthcare system is facing collapse

SHAFAQNA- The Gaza healthcare system is facing collapse, according to Doctors Without Borders (MSF).

“Hospitals are overwhelmed and lacking resources. We recently made a large donation of medical stock, including medicines, narcotics and medical equipment to Al Shifa hospital, the main surgical facility in the Strip,” MSF wrote on X.

The medical charity said it stands ready to provide further support to medical facilities in Gaza as soon as a corridor is opened for the delivery of humanitarian aid.

“There were huge numbers of people inside the hospital; they think the hospital is a safe place, but there is no safe place. There is not enough space. There are patients who need surgery and they are laying on the ground,” it quoted Loay Harb, a MSF nurse in Gaza.

The Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip on Saturday warned of the “real danger” to the lives of the wounded and sick people if fuel is not provided to hospitals in the besieged enclave.

Source: Anadolu Agency

