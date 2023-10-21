English
International Shia News Agency
Report : Trustworthy media ecosystems in the age of AI and declining trust

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- The Reuters Institute’s 2023 Digital News Report shows how the media landscape is changing and concerns about disinformation are growing.

According to World Economic Forum, trust in the media around the world is low and declining in our polarized world.

Urgent, collective action by all stakeholders is needed to restore trust in the media ecosystem, combat disinformation and improve media literacy.

More than 2 billion people worldwide will participate in the democratic process in 2024, with elections taking place in countries around the world including the United States, the European Union and India, to name a few.

In a record-breaking election year, concerns are growing about the unprecedented speed and scale at which generative artificial intelligence (AI) could amplify misinformation and disinformation.

Trust in news is low and continues to decline, with only 40% of the population trusting the news, while concerns about misinformation are increasing, with more than half of the population worried about fake news. These trends, combined with the decline in the number of people paying close attention to news, paint a worrying picture of the media landscape.

This is no easy task, but if we hope to protect our democracies and the future of journalism, collective, multi-stakeholder action is needed to restore trust in the media ecosystem and combat wrong information again.

Leaders from the media and entertainment community at the Forum are working to develop an industry manifesto that will highlight the essential role of journalism and quality content in society and democracy, by raising awareness of the principles applied by responsible media. and entertainment players, while supporting consumer empowerment by promoting media education. Multimedia players are invited to join this effort.

Source: World Economic Forum

www.shafaqna.com

 

