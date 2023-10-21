English
Study: The immune system may mediate the cognitive benefits associated with exercise

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- A 10-week study in Germany compared the learning performance and immune system functioning of people who did cardiovascular exercise (cycling) with a control group (stretching exercises). The results showed that there was no significant difference in learning performance between the two groups. However, those in the cardiovascular group who demonstrated better learning also showed a stronger immune response after their exercise sessions.

Research published in the journal Biological Psychology suggests that the immune system may play a central role in facilitating the positive effects of exercise on brain function.

Cognitive and learning abilities tend to decline with age. As average life expectancy increases in modern society, more and more people are severely affected by this age-related cognitive decline. This has motivated scientists to find ways to improve cognitive function and slow age-related cognitive decline.

 

Source: PsyPost

www.shafaqna.com

