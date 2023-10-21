Humanitarian Aid trucks enter Gaza through Rafah border crossing in Egypt

SHAFAQNA- Some 20 humanitarian aid trucks entered Gaza Strip on Saturday through the Rafah crossing in Egypt.

Security sources said the drivers of the trucks arrived at the Palestinian Rafah border to be emptied of their aid, which will be handed over to the UN’s Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA.

An official from the Hamas-led government in the Gaza Strip told The New Arab that the aid which came in from Egypt was not enough.

“Such a limited convoy will not be able to change the humanitarian catastrophe that the Gaza Strip is experiencing,” Salama Maarouf said.

Supplies included trauma medicines and supplies for 1200 people and 235 portable trauma bags for on-the-spot stabilization of injured patients, the WHO said as it confirmed working with Egyptian and Palestinian Red Crescent Societies to ensure safe passage of supplies.

The UN World Food Programme (WFP) welcomed the opening of the border crossing.

“This food is desperately needed as the conditions inside Gaza are truly catastrophic. These twenty trucks are an important first step, but this convoy has to be the first of many,” said WFP Executive Director, Cindy McCain. ”We must also have continuous, safe access for humanitarians and civilians inside Gaza, so that we can get this food to the people who so badly need it.”