Cairo Peace Summit ended without leaders agreeing a joint statement

SHAFAQNA- World leaders from more than a dozen countries have gathered in Cairo, to find solutions to the humantarian crisis in Gaza. But the Summit ended without leaders agreeing a joint statement.

Among the most prominent leaders participating in the summit are Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and Jordanian King Abdullah II. Israel was not represented at the meeting.

In his opening remarks, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi invited leaders to come to an agreement for a road map to end the “humanitarian catastrophe” in the Gaza Strip and revive a path to peace between Israel and the Palestinians. The plan’s goals included the delivery of aid to Gaza and agreeing to a ceasefire, followed by negotiations leading to a two-state solution, he said.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas asked for humanitarian corridors to be opened. He also said Palestinians would not leave. “We will remain on our land.”

Guterres appealed for humanitarian ceasefire



U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres is also attending the summit. The Summit took place one day after the UN chief travelled to the Rafah border crossing in Egypt’s north Sinai, the sole border crossing open with Gaza.

“There I saw a paradox — a humanitarian catastrophe playing out in real time,” António Guterres said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed for “a humanitarian ceasefire now”. He emphasised three key things to help de-escalate the crisis: “Immediate, unrestricted and sustained humanitarian aid for besieged civilians in Gaza. Immediate unconditional release of all hostages in Gaza. And immediate and dedicated efforts to prevent the spread of the violence, which is increasing the risk of spillover.”

King Abdullah II calls for an immediate end to war on Gaza

King Abdullah II of Jordan, whose country maintains diplomatic links with Israel, voiced “unequivocal rejection” of the forced displacement of Palestinians.

“This is a war crime according to international law, and a red line for all of us,” he said.

The monarch also called for an “immediate end to the war on Gaza,” protection of civilians, and adoption of a “unified position that indiscriminately condemns targeting of civilians.”

He was sharply critical of the Israeli military campaign in Gaza.

“It is collective punishment of a besieged and helpless population It is a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law. It is a war crime,” he said.

Saudi Arabia rejects attempts at forced displacement of people of Gaza

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said he rejected “attempts at forced displacement” of the people of Gaza by Israel.

He added that the Kingdom calls on the international community to oblige Israel to abide by international law.

“We categorically reject violations of international humanitarian law by any party amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza,” Prince Faisal said.

Source: Al Jazeera, UN News, Daily Sabah, Arab News