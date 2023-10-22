Gaza: 55 people killed by Israeli air raids overnight

SHAFAQNA- Israeli air raids killed at least 55 people in Gaza overnight.

The Hamas government press office said in a statement that “more than 55” people were killed in Saturday night’s attacks.

The casualties add to the more than 4,300 Palestinians, mostly civilians, who have been killed in Israel’s bombing campaign on Gaza, according to Gaza’s Ministry of Health.

Israeli air raids have damaged or destroyed 40 percent of Gaza’s housing, according to the United Nations, reducing much of the enclave to ruins.

Israel has ordered 1.1 million Palestinians in Gaza to evacuate southwards as it readies for a ground incursion into the enclave for the first time in nearly a decade.

However, the southern portion of Gaza has not been spared from air attacks, with nine people killed in the southern city of Khan Younis on Saturday night, according to Hamas authorities.