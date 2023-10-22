Letter from Seyyed Hassan Khomeini to Pope Francis

SHAFAQNA- Hassan Khomeini sent a letter to Pope Francis regarding the gigantic human catastrophe in Gaza.

The text of the letter is as follows:

In the Name of God

To: His Holiness, Pope Francis

Apostolic Palace / 00120 Vatican City

October 21, 2023

Your Holiness,

With the most profound respect, I deem it my duty to draw your kind attention to the expanding dimensions and endless consequences of the gigantic human catastrophe in Gaza and the occupied Palestine:

1 – The horrific crime of perpetual religious and ethnic cleansing by the racist Israeli regime currently targets its victims indiscriminately from amongst the patients in the hospitals, civilians in their residences as well as in the mosques and churches, without sparing the children and the aged.

2 – The prohibition of killing of innocent people, respect to whose dignity is among the principles and doctrines of all divine religions, has been neglected in the equations of political powers. Consequently, the place of the oppressed and the oppressor has been changed with the official support that the great global powers lend to the Zionist regime.

At this crucial moment of history, the leaders of all religions as well as the pioneers of peace and peaceful coexistence among peoples are expected to take serious practical steps to help stop genocide and apartheid.

The realization of morality, justice, and human rights has priority over any religious belief. Your Holiness is reverentially requested to take the initiative in the name of God and relying on the teachings of Jesus Christ, the Prophet of love, self-sacrifice, and kindness, to help extinguish the fire of this racist war so that all the faithful people proportional to their religious duties play their roles in defending the rights of the oppressed.

With every best wish.

Most respectfully,

Hassan Khomeini

Source:jamaran

