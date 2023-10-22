Najib Mikati: Diplomatic contacts continue to prevent the expansion of Israeli attacks on Lebanon

SHAFAQNA- “Najib Mikati,” the interim Prime Minister of Lebanon, said: Diplomatic contacts continue, both internationally and within the Arab region, alongside local meetings to prevent Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

Mikati, emphasizing that the aim of these contacts is to prevent the expansion of the circle of war from Gaza to Lebanon, said: “We are conducting sessions and necessary preparations to create an emergency plan to deal with what may occur. This is a necessary preemptive action because we are facing facing an enemy whose bloody history we know.”

The Prime Minister of Lebanon stated that the measures taken at Beirut Airport and the actions of Middle East Airlines are precautionary and prudent, and they have not received any information regarding a serious incident at the airport.

Mohammad El-Hout, the Chairman of Middle East Airlines, had previously stated that more than half of the company’s flights would be canceled, but it is essential to ensure that Lebanon’s connections with foreign countries remain secure.

He also noted that with the start of Operation “Storm of Al-Aqsa,” concerns of insurance companies have increased, and necessary assessments have been carried out in coordination with them.

El-Hout clarified: “For example, flights to Paris will not be halted; instead, their number may decrease, with a focus on reservations for a specific country to ensure flight safety.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian