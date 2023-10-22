Continued UN warning of humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza

SHAFAQNA- The executive director of the United Nations World Food Program warned of a humanitarian disaster in Gaza as a result of Israel’s siege and said: “People will die of hunger unless we enter the region.”

According to Politico: Cindy McCain, executive director of the United Nations World Food Program, warned on Sunday in an interview ,” the ongoing siege of Gaza has pushed 2 million and 300 thousand people of this region to the brink of starvation.”

Also stated: Israel has been besieging the most densely populated coastal area in the world for nearly 2 weeks and preventing food and medical aid from being delivered to it. However, at the same time as Israel’s airstrikes intensified with the aim of preparing for a ground attack on Gaza, the first convoy of 20 humanitarian aid trucks entered this area yesterday (Saturday) from the Egyptian-controlled Rafah crossing.

Referring to this news, McCain told Politico: “Gaza still needs more aid.” We are currently facing a disaster in the region because we cannot get food to people and people cannot find anything to eat. These people will starve to death unless we come in.”

Source: Politico

www.shafaqna.com