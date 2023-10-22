Government Information Office in Gaza: 70% of the population is displaced from their homes, and 1450 people are still trapped under debris

SHAFAQNA- The Gaza Strip’s Government Information Office has reported that 50% of residential units in Gaza have been either partially or completely damaged due to Israeli attacks.

The Gaza Government Information Office stated that 70% of Gaza’s residents have been forced to leave their homes, with approximately 220 shelter centers and other accommodations in use.

In addition, the Palestinian Ministry of Health has revealed that since the commencement of the Gaza incursions, 4654 individuals, including 1873 children, 1023 women, and 187 elderly citizens, have lost their lives, and 14245 people have sustained injuries.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health has received reports of 1450 people missing and trapped under rubble, including 800 children. They also mentioned that, within the last 24 hours, the occupiers have committed 24 massacres, mainly in the southern region of Gaza, resulting in the loss of 266 lives, including 117 children.

Source: Shafaqna Persian