130 babies at mortal risk due to Israel’s refusal to allow fuel to enter Gaza

SHAFAQNA-130 babies were at mortal risk due to Israel’s refusal to allow fuel to enter Gaza.

In a statement, Gaza’s Health Ministry said “130 premature babies in the Gaza Strip are at risk of death due to the insistence of the Israeli occupation to prevent the delivery of fuel necessary to run hospital generators.”

Pointing to the lack of fuel, the ministry underlined the difficulties in running generators in the region, which has been under two weeks of intense Israeli bombardment and blockade.

The lack of electricity has made it difficult for hospitals to use medical equipment and has prevented the treatment of the sick and injured.

Source: Anadolu Agency