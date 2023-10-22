English
Forbes ranks ten Qatar firms on the ‘Sustainable 100’ list in the Middle East

SHAFAQNA- Forbes ranks ten Qatar firms on the ‘Sustainable 100’ list in the Middle East.

Qatar boasted the third highest number of firms on the list in the region, coming close behind Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

“Our Sustainable 100 includes 44 companies from the UAE, 22 from Saudi Arabia, 10 from Qatar, and 12 global companies with 11 regional offices in the UAE. Five entries are from Egypt, three are from Kuwait, and two each are from Bahrain and Oman,” Forbes said.

The leading business platform said it categorised the list into 11 key sectors, each of which comprising different criteria that have been assigned various scoring weights in association with their relevance within that category.

“We considered the company size in relation to its positive environmental impact, whether the company has a sustainability/ESG report, Levels of preciseness and transparency in the report and sustainability-related initiatives in 2022/23,” Forbes added.

Source: Doha News 

