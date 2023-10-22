Martin Griffiths: We welcome today’s announcement of the arrival of an aid convoy into Gaza

SHAFAQNA- Martin Griffiths, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, on the delivery of aid to Gaza stated: “We welcome today’s announcement of the arrival of an aid convoy into Gaza, the first since the conflict began on 7 October. “

According to Reliefweb, he said in this statement: “The convoy of 20 trucks, including vital supplies provided by the Egyptian Red Crescent and the United Nations, was allowed to pass through and received by the Palestinian Red Crescent, with the support of the United Nations.



The delivery comes after several days of intensive and intense negotiations with all parties involved to ensure that aid operations in Gaza resume as quickly as possible and under the right conditions .