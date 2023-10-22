WFP requests $19 million for hungry and homeless victims of Afghanistan earthquake

SHAFAQNA- Following a series of major earthquakes in Afghanistan that left tens of thousands of people in Herat province in desperate need, the United Nations World Food Program ( WFP) ready to provide assistance Urgent appeal for $19 million to provide emergency food assistance to 100,000 people.
According to official figures, at least 1,400 people died and more than 1,800 were injured after the first day of the earthquake on October 7, most of them women and children. An estimated 25,000 buildings were destroyed. Survivors are now sleeping in tents next to the ruins of their homes, desperate and fearful of further earthquakes and aftershocks. Reliefweb reported.
“WFP is helping survivors, but we need to provide this food from an already critical program in Afghanistan and urgently need additional funding,” said Ana Maria Saljuana, WFP’s deputy director in Afghanistan. “Disasters like this earthquake drive communities that can barely feed themselves into absolute poverty.”
With winter just a month away, WFP plans to support affected families with food and cash transfers for three to seven months. Where funding allows, emergency response is complemented by long-term resilience programs to enable vulnerable communities to rebuild their livelihoods.
Source: Reliefweb