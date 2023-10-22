WFP requests $19 million for hungry and homeless victims of Afghanistan earthquake

SHAFAQNA- Following a series of major earthquakes in Afghanistan that left tens of thousands of people in Herat province in desperate need, the United Nations World Food Program ( WFP) ready to provide assistance Urgent appeal for $19 million to provide emergency food assistance to 100,000 people.

According to official figures, at least 1,400 people died and more than 1,800 were injured after the first day of the earthquake on October 7, most of them women and children. An estimated 25,000 buildings were destroyed. Survivors are now sleeping in tents next to the ruins of their homes, desperate and fearful of further earthquakes and aftershocks. Reliefweb reported.

