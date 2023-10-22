World Economic Forum: 3 Impact of the climate crisis on jobs and workers

English
SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- By 2030, up to 3.8% of total working time may be lost due to high climate temperatures. Poor air quality, pests, floods and forest fires also affect workers and cause job losses.

However, according to the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs 2023 report, the global transition to sustainable energy and climate change adaptation is expected to create “net jobs”.

According to the International Labor Organization (ILO), over seven years, up to 3.8% of total working time worldwide could be lost as a result of high climate temperatures. This equates to 136 million full-time jobs and an economic loss of $2.4 trillion. Of course, not office workers, but outsiders, emergency responders and people working in hot indoor areas.

And it’s not just the extreme heat that workers are dealing with. According to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), poor air quality, disease-causing insects, floods and fires, all exacerbated by the climate crisis, are also having a serious impact on workers’ ability to do their jobs. Deloitte estimates that more than 13 million jobs in the US are vulnerable to “climate extremes and the effects of economic transition.”

Source: World Economic Forum

www.shafaqna.com

 

