International Shia News Agency
Israeli airstrikes destroy 31 mosques in Gaza since Oct. 7

SHAFAQNA- 31 mosques were destroyed in Israeli airstrikes on the besieged Gaza Strip since Oct. 7. the Gaza-based Endowments and Religious Affairs Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

On Saturday, it also highlighted the Israeli bombardment of several civilian sites such as the ministry’s headquarters, the ministry’s Quran radio station, and a church.

It said that 10 employees from the ministry lost their lives in these attacks, and others had been injured.

Israeli strikes on Gaza have also caused significant damage to three churches, the government media office in the Gaza Strip said on Sunday.

Source: Anadolu Agency

www.shafaqna.com

 

