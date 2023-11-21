Why is Pakistan behind in field of science and technology?

SHAFAQNA | by Arsal Mir- The world has reached the moon and in Pakistan every year there has been a dispute regarding the sighting of the moon or not to determine the 1st of Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr. This situation also reflects the general social attitude, which indicates our intellectual distance from science and scientific thinking.

The country’s greatest and only Nobel laureate, Saindan, is inside the country, while recently activists of religious organizations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa forced a teacher to denounce Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution as false. give With this attitude, the efforts made to promote science and technology in the country also seem futile.

One such attempt was made by the government recently when Pakistan-USA extended an agreement on mutual cooperation in science and technology for another five years. This agreement has also sparked a debate on the state of scientific development in Pakistan.

Background to the agreement

According to the Higher Education (HEC) website, Pakistan and the United States developed a framework for this cooperation in 2003, and in 2005, the United States Agency for International Development or USAID, the Pakistani Ministry of Science and Technology and Started collaborating in this program with HEC.

In 2008, the USA’s State Department began working as a contributor to the project. The institutions responsible for implementing this program are the American National Science Academy and the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan.

Useful collaboration

According to many experts from the scientific community, Pakistan is benefiting from this agreement. “The framework agreement provides a platform where concrete measures can be negotiated and supported financially by the relevant USA’s institutions,” former HEC chairman Dr. Tariq Boniri told DW. are such as USAID.”

According to Tariq Boniri, several USAID research and higher education programs were funded under this agreement. Elaborating on this, he said, “A center was established for research on issues such as water, energy and environment. Training programs were initiated to improve the skills of staff in selected universities. Help was provided to include important topics like climate change in the curriculum.

Dr Nair, ex-Physics Professor at Quaid-e-Azam University in Islamabad, says that the quality of American educational institutions is very high in science and technology. “They welcome people from other countries for research in their universities and the academic environment there is very conducive to research,” he told DW. If Pakistani scientists or researchers study there under this agreement, it will be very beneficial for Pakistan.

“The fourth extension of the US-Pakistan Science and Technology Agreement reflects this shared commitment of both countries,” Jonathan Lele, a spokesman for the USA’s Embassy in Islamabad, sent a written statement in response to questions from DW. Under which they are willing to use this cooperation for mutual benefit and peaceful purposes. The USA hopes that the extension of this agreement will further strengthen cooperation between the two countries in agriculture, energy and IT.

“There is no special benefit of American cooperation”

However, some other critics believe that such agreements do not benefit the scientific development of Pakistan. Dr Mubarak Mand, a well-known Nuclear Scientist of Pakistan, says that Pakistani researchers and scientists are facing hardships from America and the West. He told DW, “We don’t have any special benefit from it, but Pakistan does enough research and research on its own from its own resources that we can meet our needs in the field of science and technology despite the hardships.” “

Why is the speed of scientific progress slow?

The pace of scientific development in Pakistan is extremely slow. According to Tariq Boniri, lack of funding, corruption, poor management, tendency to duplicate research work and political influence are obstacles to the development of science and technology. “Funding is low and even the funding that comes in is not used very well. For example, over a period of more than 20 years, HEC and other institutions have given 40 billion rupees to a single institute researching drugs and vaccines, which has neither developed a vaccine nor developed a vaccine. medicine

Nair believes that both higher and primary education in Pakistan are suffering from neglect. “More than half of our children do not go to school and those who do attend government schools or village schools, where the quality of education is very poor. There are more than 250 universities in the country, but the quality of more than half of them, i.e. 150, is very low. According to Nair, there is very little hardware research in Pakistan.

