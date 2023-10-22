Pope Francis calls for humanitarian aid in Gaza

SHAFAQNA- Speaking after Sunday’s Angelus prayer, Pope Francis called for the free flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza .
The Pope said he is very concerned over “the serious humanitarian situation in Gaza,” and he was “saddened that the Anglican hospital and the Greek Orthodox parish” were hit in the war violence in recent days.
Pope calls US President to discuss peace
On Sunday afternoon, Pope Francis spoke by phone with the President of the United States, Joe Biden. According to the Holy See Press Office, the conversation lasted around 20 minutes.
The Pope and the President spoke about “situations of conflict in the world and the need to identify paths to peace.”