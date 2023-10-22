Pope Francis calls for humanitarian aid in Gaza

The Pope said he is very concerned over “the serious humanitarian situation in Gaza,” and he was “saddened that the Anglican hospital and the Greek Orthodox parish” were hit in the war violence in recent days.

“I renew my appeal for spaces to be opened, for humanitarian aid to continue to arrive and for hostages to be freed.”

Pope calls US President to discuss peace

On Sunday afternoon, Pope Francis spoke by phone with the President of the United States, Joe Biden. According to the Holy See Press Office, the conversation lasted around 20 minutes.

The Pope and the President spoke about “situations of conflict in the world and the need to identify paths to peace.”