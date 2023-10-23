Herat earthquake: In some villages only trees left standing

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN – It has been over two weeks since the deadly earthquakes in Herat province in western Afghanistan, but every day more signs of its devastation become apparent.”

According to the Shafaqna Afghanistan, in these two weeks, the residents of Herat have spent anxious and distressing days, and only in the last two days, there have been no new earthquakes or aftershocks.

According to the statistics provided by the United Nations, during this period, at least seven earthquakes have shaken Herat, accompanied by multiple aftershocks.

Doctors Without Borders has reported that in these earthquakes, more than 2,445 people have been killed, and another 2,440 people have been injured.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has also announced that these earthquakes have affected the lives of 114,000 people.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has also announced that 90 percent of the victims of these earthquakes are women and children.

“In the black water, only the trees remained standing. Earthquakes in Herat have brought widespread destruction, leveling thousands of houses and leaving thousands of people homeless.”

“The government’s Ministry of Counter-Taliban Affairs had announced that approximately 20 villages have been reduced to rubble in these earthquakes.”

“The United Nations High Commissioner’s Office has recently released a report on the village of ‘Siah Ab’ in Zindajan, Herat, a village that has been leveled to the ground due to an earthquake, with only its trees remaining standing.”

