Need for comprehensive system of organ transplantation in Pakistan

The person assisting accused Dr Fawad in these illegal operations performed in private residences instead of hospitals was not a medical expert but a motor mechanic.

Not that this was the first incident of its kind, but such news circulates from time to time. In August, a gang was busted in Lahore who had declared their farmhouse a kidney transplant center and, according to the police, was “secretly selling kidneys from stomach-ache patients at exorbitant prices.”

According to experts, the large number of transplant patients and the absence of a proper system gives such groups a foothold.

Pakistan’s National Center for Health Statistics has identified organ dysfunction as the leading cause of death in the country. According to the data of Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation, more than 50,000 people die in Pakistan every year due to organ transplant failure.

According to experts, Pakistan needs a comprehensive organ transplant system to stop illegal transplants and the death of such a large number of people.

What is the current organ transplant system in Pakistan?

Before 2007, there was no ban on buying and selling of human organs in Pakistan. At that time, the Ministry of Health and Law jointly drafted an ordinance to regulate organ transplants and curb the growing kidney business.

According to the ordinance, the person donating organs must be a “blood relative” of the patient, i.e. parent, son, daughter, sister, brother or spouse, and the process is completely voluntary.

However, the Organ Transplant Evaluation Committee has the prerogative to allow another person to voluntarily donate the organ in case of non-availability of a blood relative.

Speaking to media, Dr. Naseer, associated with Transplant Department of Shafa International Hospital, Islamabad, says, “These are good laws from human ethics and medical point of view and our current system is working according to them. But in the absence of a relative, the matter becomes complicated. A blood relative is different, but how many other people would be willing to voluntarily donate an organ?

This is where the money starts flowing in and the vendor groups are mobilized, seeing the opportunity in the market. Placing a case before the committee and getting permission is a time-consuming and complicated process, so people tend to hire doctors and usually get such operations done in private residences.

It should be noted that the current health minister of Punjab has also described the procurement of an organ from a relative as a long and difficult process. Better, he said, should we move to “cadaveric transplants, which are happening all over the world,” in which people are registered as donors and organs are harvested from people who have Brain steam dead.

What is the post-mortem organ donation system and why is it important?

What is this system and how does it work? To find out, DW Urdu contacted Professor Dr Nadeem Bin Nusrat, Chairman of Kidney Transplant at Punjab Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute.

Dr. Nadeem bin Nusrat said: “Hospitals are authorized by an organization to issue organ donor cards to people, this card means that the concerned person has given voluntary permission to donate his organs after death.” This card is carried in the donor’s pocket just like we carry identity cards etc.

In the event of an accident or terminal illness, when the patient is alive on artificial respiration and brain dead, organs are removed with the permission of the family. We have laws for posthumous organ donation but not the system.…

Dr Nadeem says: “After removing the organs, they have to be transplanted within a few hours, otherwise they are wasted.” For this it is necessary that the hospitals are connected in a computerized way and everyone knows where and when what organ is needed. But our health department is not capable of running such a system. We have no infrastructure, no trained staff and no computerized data system.”

He also emphasizes the need for awareness campaign regarding post-mortem organ donation besides modernizing the health sector. “We have institutions but what work is being done?” We are yet to design an awareness campaign to make people aware that they can save many lives by donating organs after death.”

Transplant Society of Pakistan is there to get Donor Organ Card but surprisingly the total number of people registered here is only ten thousand three hundred and eighty three.

According to a recent study published in the online publishing edition of the USA’s National Institutes of Health, Obstacles to the deceased donor transplantation in Pakistan, Pakistan is one of the countries where there is a tendency to donate organs during life but later. Not by death. “China and Iran have developed a comprehensive post-mortem organ donation system, but Pakistan and India are still lagging behind.”

According to the aforementioned research: “The need for organ transplantation is constantly increasing. If an effective post-mortem organ donation system is not developed, thousands of lives will be lost every year.”

