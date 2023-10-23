Gaza Siege: Israeli Air Raids Kill 400 in One Day

SHAFAQA- Some 400 Palestinians killed by Israeli air attacks on Gaza in the last 24 hours, according to Palestinian health officials, with 60 killed in overnight attacks. Israel bombarded residential areas in Gaza including the densely populated Jabalia refugee camp and locations close to Gaza’s Al-Shifa and Al-Quds hospitals.

Israel also intensified raids in the occupied West Bank overnight, with two Palestinians killed during a raid on Nablus. Egypt’s Red Crescent delivers humanitarian aid through the Rafah border crossing on Monday (23 Oct. 2023).

China has called for a Gaza ceasefire and said it will do whatever is needed to end the violence.

At least 4,651 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza, while more than 1,400 people have been killed in Israel since October 7.