English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Gaza Siege: Israeli Air Raids Kill 400 in One Day

0

SHAFAQA- Some 400 Palestinians killed by Israeli air attacks on Gaza in the last 24 hours, according to Palestinian health officials, with 60 killed in overnight attacks. Israel bombarded residential areas in Gaza including the densely populated Jabalia refugee camp and locations close to Gaza’s Al-Shifa and Al-Quds hospitals.

Israel also intensified raids in the occupied West Bank overnight, with two Palestinians killed during a raid on Nablus. Egypt’s Red Crescent delivers humanitarian aid through the Rafah border crossing on Monday (23 Oct. 2023).

China has called for a Gaza ceasefire and said it will do whatever is needed to end the violence.
At least 4,651 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza, while more than 1,400 people have been killed in Israel since October 7.

Related posts

Israel:Ground invasion on Gaza delayed until arrival of more American forces

asadian

130 babies at mortal risk due to Israel’s refusal to allow fuel to enter Gaza

asadian

Israeli Airstrikes Destroy 31 Mosques in Gaza Since Oct. 7

asadian

Martin Griffiths: We welcome today’s announcement of the arrival of an aid convoy into Gaza

asadian

Continued UN’s warning of humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza

asadian

Seyyed Hassan Khomeini’s Letter to Pope Francis

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.