Oxford: The UK’s first spine fracture patients identified by artificial intelligence research

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- The NHS ADOPT trial has now started to automatically identify patients with vertebral fractures using Nanox.AI, an artificial intelligence (AI) program to review thousands of hospital CT scans. Patients are now fast-tracked by an NHS osteoporosis team to assess bone health.

According to Oxford News, when a person breaks a bone after age 50, it may be the first sign of osteoporosis. Until a fracture occurs, osteoporosis is a silent but treatable disease that causes bones to become porous and break more easily. The challenge is finding those at risk. Early diagnosis is essential, as simple and effective treatments for osteoporosis can prevent the disastrous consequences of bone fractures.

If left untreated, osteoporosis can lead to a hunchback and gradual loss of height. Although a broken arm or leg is obvious, many people have spinal fractures that are dismissed as “common” back pain and therefore go undiagnosed. ADOPT study researchers are studying a new method to automatically detect these spinal fractures in people hospitalized for routine diagnostic CT scans using the Nanox.AI solution.

