Israel:Ground invasion on Gaza delayed until arrival of more American forces

SHAFAQNA-Israel has decided to “delay the ground war” on Gaza, pending the arrival of additional American forces to the region, the Israeli army radio reported on Monday.

“The United States has conveyed to Israel its intention to deploy additional American forces to the Middle East, in readiness for a ground operation due to concerns over the escalating Iranian attacks against its forces in the region,” according to the report.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a press statement on Sunday, stated that the United States “anticipates an escalation of the war between Israel and Hamas due to the involvement of Iranian proxies.

Source: aa

