Hiring the first female operators in the history of Emirates Global Aluminum Company

SHAFAQNA– Emirates Global Aluminum, the UAE’s largest industrial company outside the oil and gas sector, has appointed women as utility operators for the first time in the company’s more than four-decade history.



The move is part of EGA’s commitment to promote gender diversity at all levels of its business. EGA’s goal is for 15% of all company positions to be filled by women by 2026. The EGA’s goal is to increase the proportion of women in supervisory positions from the current 20% to 25% by 2025.

Source: Construction Week

