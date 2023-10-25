Pakistan’s polio saga

According to the experts, unfortunately, due to the lack of awareness among the people and the inattention of the government, 30 percent of the children do not receive complete immunization. In order to eliminate polio virus completely, it is necessary to provide complete awareness and awareness about vaccination to the people.

To get rid of the polio virus, the problem of polluted and dirty water must also be solved, which is actually the main cause. Polio is an infectious disease that usually affects children up to five years of age. Its virus can be transmitted from one person to another. Especially after it enters the body through contaminated water or food, it begins to flourish in the human intestines, from where it attacks the nervous system and causes paralysis.

Early symptoms of polio include fever, severe fatigue, headache, nausea or vomiting, stiff neck, and nerve pain. Its cure has not yet been discovered. The only way to prevent it is the use of polio vaccine, i.e. polio drops, and cleanliness, which is considered as half faith in our religion. It is important that the government conducts an awareness campaign in this regard and ensures vaccination of every child up to five years of age.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

