Motivational speakers and our young generation

SHAFAQNA PAKISTAN | by Arsal Mir- Thus, giving advice is good for all of us, but listening to advice is a very difficult task. And this difficult task becomes even more difficult when it is not only asked to do it, but also tried to persuade through regular coercion.

The benefit of sleeping is when we also know that the one giving the advice has never done that good deed himself. In such a situation, the status of this insistence or exhortation becomes even more doubtful.

So a wise man rarely hesitates to advise or admonish anyone, and if any such responsibility is ever placed on his shoulders, he tries to get out of the position gracefully.

However, if someone’s life is in front of your eyes and you think that person is successful, then inevitably you consider him as a role model and try to imitate him. That is why the words of the great personalities of the past should always be a beacon for students like me.

But in this era we all have different sources of information including mobile and internet connected apps and their excessive use, so this is the only way to convey your message to someone else.

This is the reason why pictures and videos are considered to be the most effective sources on all social media platforms, because someone can read what is written, but not even a six-month-old baby can read on pictures, videos and audio. Responds.

And the uneducated man also has access to all the visual and audio content including Rails, Tik Tok, YouTube videos and videos of Tik Talkers received on WhatsApp.

In this case, the exhorters introduced themselves as motivational speakers.

In the beginning, motivational speakers may have been called only those who have actually worked hard in life and reached a certain position. But the birth of motivational speakers, like his Dekha Dekha mushrooms, erased the difference between original and imitation, and made the art of talking only famous.

On the one hand, these speakers appeared as corporate trainers, on the other hand, they became role models due to their public-mindedness.

Now it has happened that most of the students of schools and colleges when we come to add our name to an activity for curricular activities, we realized that we have to add one more activity and that is motivational speaker. Because most children consider themselves to be innately motivated motivational speakers, knowing that this position does not come without practice.

You are currently studying and preparing to enter the working life. I don’t know how many papads are still left and instead of trying to become something yourself, instead of trying to become something yourself, you will come to advise and train others, so temporarily your channel may start giving you some kind of income and you will become famous. But it cannot be a permanent and sustainable work.

So if you have to do something, get yourself into a business or a job that has growth opportunities and you can live a happy life.

If you want to learn something from someone, don’t learn the art of taking shortcuts. Learn about the lives of successful people and how hard work and dedication can be needed to get anywhere.

Another trend seen in the educational institutes is that every student wants to do BS in computer science related subject even if he did not get good marks in FSC or ICS.

Even if his inclination is not towards IT or Computer Science but seeing others all are becoming part of this race, as a result they get dropped in first or second semester itself.

Now in a developing country like ours the bird called career counseling does not exist while every other motivational speaker is preaching to move towards IT and AI. Influenced by their style, teachers cannot explain to every student and their parents that your child will not do well in the subject as per your wish.

Hence, choosing the wrong subject leaves a mark of failure on their future and many children drop out of school with heartbreak, and parents also feel that their child may not have any talent.

You may find it strange to say that if a student does not feel fit in subjects like Science and IT, then there is no harm in Arts and Social Sciences subjects.

If you work hard in the subjects of your interest, Urdu, English, Punjabi, Persian, Arabic, Mass Communication, Political Science, Sociology, Gender Studies, Anthropology and many other subjects that are related to arts will also have a bright future. The chance is as much as you see in the first mentioned articles.

If the motivational speakers want to do any service to the nation, then they should also convey such information to the common people.

Instead of five ways to be rich, seven ways to be famous, three falls to be successful and other such short cuts, if you put the truth and truth in short words, it will not make any difference in their fame and earnings.

Note: Shafaqna do not endorse the views expressed in the article

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com