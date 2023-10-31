[Video] Commentary of Surah An-Nazi’at (1-14)

SHAFAQNA | by Ayatollah Seyyed Kamal Faqih Imani: Commentary of Surah An-Nazi’at (1-14)



Surah Nazi’at, Verses 1-5

بِسْمِ اللهِ الرَّحْمنِ الرَّحِيمِ

وَالنَّازِعَاتِ غَرْقًا(1) وَالنَّاشِطَاتِ نَشْطًا(2) وَالسَّابِحَاتِ سَبْحًا(3) فَالسَّابِقَاتِ سَبْقًا(4) فَالْمُدَبِّرَاتِ أَمْرًا(5)

In The Name of Allah, The Beneficent, The Merciful

1. “By those (angels) who tear out (the souls of the wicked) with violence;”

2. “By those (angels) who gently draw out (the souls of the Blessed);”

3. “And by those who glide along (on errands of mercy),”

4. “Then press forward as in a race,”

5. “And those who manage the affair,”

By The Angels Who Try Hard

There are five important matters sworn to in the above verses and whose aim is to settle the rightfulness and certainty of the Resurrection.

“By those (angels) who tear out (the souls of the wicked) with violence,”

“By those (angels) who gently draw out (the souls of the blessed);”

“And by those who glide along (on errands of merry)”,

“Then press forward as in a race,”

“And those who manage the affair,”

First, some particular terms used in these verses should be made clear before we proceed with the commentary of the verses.

The word /Nazi’at/ is based on /Naza’a/ which means ‘to pluck out’, or ‘to draw out some what sharply, like drawing a bow to shoot arrows’. This word is sometimes used for spiritual matters, such as the detachment of enmity or love from the heart.

The term /Qaraqa/, according to many philologists, means ‘to sink, the act of drowning’ and sometimes it has been used in the sense of ‘being entirely busy in an event or a disaster’.

Or, the term /Qarq/, according to Ibn‑Manzur in Lisan‑al‑Arab, is a noun replacing the infinitive with the meaning of /Iqraq /’to exaggerate’ which originally means ‘to draw a bow to the extreme possible point’, hence, to exaggerate in anything.

This clearly shows that, in the above verse, the word does not mean ‘to sink, or to drown’, but it means ‘to do something to the extreme end’.1

The term /Naŝiţat/ is derived from /Naŝt/ which originally means ‘to untie the knots which are easily unfastened’. ‘A shallow well’, from which the bucket can be drawn easily at one pull, is called /Inŝat/’. ‘A camel which is instigated by a subtle hint and moves very fast’ is called /Naŝitah/. Therefore, this word is generally used in any case where a movement is fluently done.

The term /Sabihat/ is based on /Sabh/ which means ‘a quick movement in water or air’. Hence, it is applied to swimming, or a swimming motion, or a swift gallop, or to perform a daily affair, quickly. The word /Tasbih/ ‘to praise Allah’ is from the same root, as if the one who praises Allah goes quickly forward in worship of the Lord.

The term /Sabiqat/ is derived from /Sabqah/ which means ‘to precede’ and since the action is usually impossible without full speed, this term is sometimes used in the sense of ‘speed’, too.

The term /Mudabbirat/ is based on /Tadbir/ which means ‘to mediate upon, or consider the end of an action’, and since foresight causes one to arrange his affairs in a better manner, this word is used here in that sense.

Now, with due attention to what was explained about the words concerning the verses, we are going to proceed with the commentary.

To whom or to what do these five oaths refer? The oaths, at first sight, seem rather ambiguous, while at the same time this ambiguity stimulates us to mediate more deeply and thus causes our progressive thinking.

In this regard, commentators have given many different ideas and commentaries, which mainly revolve around three points:

1. The oaths are aimed at ‘angels’ who are ordered to tear out the souls of the wicked and the pagan, violently; those Souls who have never assumed to submit to the Truth and to the angels who are appointed to draw out the souls of the blessed, gently and smoothly.

Then, it refers to the angels who move fast and fluently to carry out the Divine Command. And in so doing, they race each other to fulfill their errands. Finally, they arrange the affairs according to Allah’s (SWT) plan.

2. The oaths refer to the ‘stars’, which continually set on one horizon and rise above another. A group of them moves slowly, but another goes swiftly, from one place to another, with speed. They are floating above us in immense space, taking the lead one after another.

And finally, these stars, having their own influence and effect (like the effect of sunlight and moonlight on the Earth), arrange the affairs according to Allah’s (SWT) plan.

3. The oaths are aimed at the fighters of ‘Holy War’ (Jihad), or at their horses, and who leave their own houses and cities with expressive grief, but, then they smoothly and happily leave for the battlefield taking the lead one after another directing and running the affairs of war.

On occasion, some commentators have tried to combine these three ideas by choosing one part from one commentary and another part from another one, but the framework is the same.2

There is no contrast, of course, among these commentaries and it is possible that the above verses refer to all of them. But, on the whole, first commentary, regarding its suitability to the main theme, Resurrection, and with the traditions by the sinless Imams, seems to be most fitting.

Surah Nazi’at, Verses 6-14

يَوْمَ تَرْجُفُ الرَّاجِفَةُ(6) تَتْبَعُهَا الرَّادِفَةُ(7) قُلُوبٌ يَوْمَئِذٍ وَاجِفَةٌ(8) أَبْصَارُهَا خَاشِعَةٌ(9) يَقُولُونَ أَإِنَّا لَمَرْدُودُونَ فِي الْحَافِرَةِ(10) أَإِذَا كُنَّا عِظَامًا نَخِرَةً(11) قَالُوا تِلْكَ إِذًا كَرَّةٌ خَاسِرَةٌ(12) فَإِنَّمَا هِيَ زَجْرَةٌ وَاحِدَةٌ(13) فَإِذَا هُمْ بِالسَّاهِرَةِ(14)

6. “The Day on which everything that can be in commotion will be in violent commotion,”

7. “Followed by another mighty convulsion,”

8. “Hearts that Day will he in agitation,”

9. “Cast down will be (their) eyes.”

10. “They say (now): What! shall we indeed he returned to (our) former state?”

11. “What! when we shall have become rotten bones?”

12. “They said: That then will be a losing return.”

13. “But it shall be only a single blast.”

14. “When behold they shall be in the awakened state.”

The Resurrection Will Happen with a Single Great Blast!

The occurrence of the Resurrection, in the aforementioned verses, was described as a certain event confirmed by five strict oaths. Now, in the present verses, some of the signs and incidents on that Great Day are described.

“The Day on which everything that can be in commotion will be in violent commotion,”

“Followed by another mighty convulsion”

The term /Rajifah/ is based on /Rajf/ which means: ‘an agitation or a violent quake’; and seditious news is called /Arajif/, because it causes a society to become agitated.

The term /Radifah/ is derived from /Radf/ which means: ‘a person or a thing streaming one after another’.

Many commentators believe that /Rajifah/ refers to ‘the first Blast of the trumpet’ which is to precede the blast of the quake and the destruction of the universe, and the term /Radifah/ refers to the second Blast after which the Resurrection will occur and the new life begins.

Therefore, this verse is somewhat similar to what was revealed in Surah Az-Zumar, No. 39, Verse 68, thus:

“And the Trumpet will (just) be sounded, when all that are in the heavens and on earth will swoon, except such as it will please Allah (to exempt). Then will a second one be sounded when, behold, they will be standing and looking on!”

Some others have also said that the term /Rajifah/ refers to ‘the quake that will destroy the earth’ and the term /Radifah/ means: ‘the quake that will wreck the sky’. However, the first commentary seems more appropriate.

“Hearts that Day will be in agitation,”

Being anxious for the Reckoning and penalty at the Judgment, the hearts of the criminals, the sinners and the Unjust will severely tremble.

The term /Wajifah/ is derived from /Wajf/ which originally means ‘to move fast’; where the term /aujaf/ is used with the meaning of ‘to make a horse or camel move briskly with a bounding pace’; and since a quick movement causes shaking and anxiety, this word is also used in the sense of ‘violent agitation’.

This inner anxiety is so violent that its effects appear in the whole body of the sinners.

“Cast down will be (their) eyes”

On that Day, the eyes will subside, coming to a stop and be dazed as if they are blinded by fear. Then the scope of the speech changes from the Hereafter to this world.

“They say (now): What! shall we indeed be returned to (our) former state?”

The term /Hafirah/ is based on /Hafr/ which originally means ‘to dig’ and the cavity resulting from this action is called /Hufrah/ ‘ditch’. The hoof is also called /Hafir/, because it is usually used to dig the soil. In any event, the term /Hafirah/ is metonymically used in the sense of ‘a beginning, or original state, or former condition’.

“What! when we shall have become rotten bones?”

This is the very thing that the rejecters of the Resurrection always used to emphasize on and said that it was not believable that rotten bones could come to life again, because they imagined that the distance between rotten bones of dust and living creatures was too far. They had forgotten that they had been created from that very same dust.

The term /Naxirah/ is based on /Naxr/ which originally means: ‘a rotten tree which is hollow and makes a whistling sound when the wind blows’; hence, a nasal sound is called /Naxir/; and, so, the word has been used for everything which is rotten and worn. The unbelievers are not satisfied with the idea of Resurrection, so, they ridicule it.

“They said: That then will be a losing return”

Commenting on the verse, another probability can come about which is that they expressed their view in a serious manner. If so, then, they want to say: ‘if there is a return it will be a uselessly repeated one, which will be injurious’. If this life is good why does Allah not continue the same one, and if it is bad why is there a return?

Regarding the term /Hafirah/ which means: ‘a ditch’, the sentence

“Shall we indeed be returned to (our) former state?”

can, also, be an evidence for this commentary. But, the first is a more well‑known commentary. It is worth noting that in the former verses the term /Yaquluna/ denoted that they used to say their words repeatedly, but in the current verse the word /Qalu /shows that they did not always repeat the statement.

At the end of this part, the Resurrection and the occurrence of the Hereafter is again mentioned in a decisive and shocking tone.

“But is shall be only a single blast.”

“When, behold, they shall be in the awakened state.”

It means that the event of the Resurrection will not be the fruit of a difficult and complicated action for Allah. It only depends on His command and when the second blow of the Trumpet occurs all rotten bones, which are scattered in the earth, will be gathered, revived and raised from their graves.

The term /Zajrah/ means ‘to cry for moving’, and, here, it means ‘the second blast’.

Regarding the content of the meaning of these two terms

/Zajratun ‑ Waĥidah/ ‘only a single blast’

they denote that the Resurrection is a sudden happening and it is easy for Allah’s (SWT) Power that with a cry of an order by the angel of the Trumpet, all the dead come to life again and are present in the Hereafter for the Reckoning.

The term /Sahirah/ is based on /Sahar/ which means: ‘to sit up at night’, and since this frightful occurrence removes the sleep of night from the eyes and, moreover, since the land of the Hereafter is horrible, so, the gathering place, in the Hereafter, is called /Sahirah/. The term is also used for any desert, since, all deserts are generally frightful and it seems that this fright takes the sleep from the eyes.

Notes

Source: An Enlightening Commentary in to the Light of the Holy Quran, Volume 19, Chapter 79

www.shafaqna.com