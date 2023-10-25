Regional Expert: “Israel Cannot Annex Gaza”

SHAFAQNA FUTURE– A regional expert says Israel cannot annex Gaza to itself because maintaining that region comes with heavy costs for Israel. The assumption here is that Mahmoud Abbas and Palestinian self-governing entities should take responsibility for governing Gaza, easing Israel’s concerns about the Gaza strip and ensuring that no forces like Hamas will grow in the area. Otherwise, Israel’s preference would be to transfer the responsibility for Gaza through the United Nations Security Council, allowing this international organization to handle the region’s order and security.

If Israel’s ability to destroy, as seen in the past two weeks, continues, Gaza will be in jeopardy, and Palestinian people might take action. Israel’s goals are clear, but there is a high level of disagreement among governments and powers in this regard. These disagreements are up for debate because achieving Israel’s goals is a matter of concern.”

Mr. Peermohammad Mollazehi, in an interview with Shafaqna Future, stated: “I believe Israel has considered three stages in responding to Hamas’s attack. The first stage is to eliminate Hamas and neutralize its military power in Gaza. Israel will pursue this goal through two methods: intensifying bombings to cripple Hamas entirely. The next path is a ground invasion to eliminate all of Hamas’s facilities, which would force Palestinians to evacuate the area. This first stage is within Israel’s focus, and they are pursuing such an objective.

Israel’s goal in the second stage is to prevent a broader war and avoid engaging in a war before completely resolving the Hamas issue. But after handling the Hamas matter, they will turn their attention to Hezbollah and proxy groups connected to Iran. The third stage involves dealing with Iran, which, if Israel can successfully execute the first two stages (which won’t be simple and will bring many challenges both domestically and internationally), will include a military strike on Iran. If Israel can neutralize Hamas and resistance groups in Syria, Iraq, and Lebanon, the third stage will be targeting Iran. With the support of the United States, Israel’s military capabilities will increase, and they may execute a comprehensive plan.

He added: “Whether Israel succeeds or not in executing this goal is another debate, but this is among Israel’s objectives. The United States is not in favor of this goal. Today, there is pressure within Israel to end Hamas’s activities. In the West, there is a sense that Israel’s moves are for self-defense. In this context, taking control of Gaza is not challenging for Israelis, especially since they have deployed a significant military force at the borders.

However, the primary question is, what will happen afterward? What will be the fate of Gaza? Israel cannot annex Gaza because maintaining that region comes with heavy costs for Israel. The assumption here is that Mahmoud Abbas and Palestinian self-governing entities should take responsibility for governing Gaza, easing Israel’s concerns about the Gaza strip and ensuring that no forces like Hamas will grow in the area.

Otherwise, Israel's preference would be to transfer the responsibility for Gaza through the United Nations Security Council, allowing this international organization to handle the region's order and security. If Israel's ability to destroy, as seen in the past two weeks, continues, Gaza will be in jeopardy, and Palestinian people might take action. Israel's goals are clear, but there is a high level of disagreement among governments and powers in this regard. These disagreements are up for debate because achieving Israel's goals is a matter of concern."

