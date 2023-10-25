Gaza: At least 33 Mosques targeted by Israel warplanes since Oct. 7

SHAFAQNA- Israeli warplanes targeted a Mosque in Gaza City early Wednesday (25 Oct. 2023).

“The occupation’s planes bombed Hattin Mosque on Al-Jalaa Street,” it said, without providing further details. The attack raised the number of Mosques in the Gaza Strip destroyed by Israeli attacks since Oct. 7 to 33.

Israel launched a relentless bombardment campaign on Gaza following a surprise attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, putting the enclave’s residents under total siege and a blockade of food, fuel and medical supplies.

Nearly 7,200 people have been killed in the conflict, including at least 5,791 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis.

Source: aa

