Israel bans Muslims from Al-Aqsa Mosque

SHAFAQNA-The Israeli forces have closed the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and stopped for Muslim worshippers.

The Islamic Endowments Department said that the Israeli occupation authority denied Palestinians access to the Muslim holy site after suddenly closing all its gates.

The Department added that Israeli police have imposed tight restrictions on the entry of worshippers into Al-Aqsa Mosque since the morning, with only the elderly allowed to get into the Mosque for the dawn prayer.

This is the first time Al-Aqsa has been completely closed to Muslims in several months.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com