SHAFAQNA- There are 7,000 sick and wounded Palestinians in hospitals facing the risk of death, the Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health in Gaza said.

Gaza hospitals have turned into shelters for the displaced, Dr Ashraf Al-Qudra stated. Medics and officials are demanding the immediate and urgent entry of medical aid and fuel.

Hospitals in Gaza are open but are unable to provide any health services as their capacities and resources have been depleted.

Source: aljazeera

