Bennett reports to UNGA: Afghanistan is facing many challenges

SHAFAQNA- Afghanistan is facing a convergence of challenges, including a deteriorating human rights situation, the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, said.

He said in a report to the UN’s General Assembly this was due to the Islamic Emirates repressive policies and practices, a culture of impunity, an ongoing humanitarian and economic crisis, recent deadly earthquakes, and the possibility of massive involuntary returns [from Pakistan], all of which require urgent action to avoid further suffering and potential instability in the country and the region.

He said: “A grave picture has emerged, providing a glimpse of what may lie ahead for the human rights of many Afghans, particularly women and girls, and also for other groups including human rights defenders, journalists, ethnic and linguistic minorities, persons with disabilities.

