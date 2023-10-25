SHAFAQNA- Israel hits Gaza with 12,000 tonnes of bombs. Israel has fired over 12,000 tonnes of explosives into Gaza since 7 October 2023.

The explosive force is estimated to be equivalent to the nuclear bomb dropped on Hiroshima in Japan in 1945. At least 5,791 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s latest relentless bombing campaign.

There are 7,000 sick and wounded Palestinians in hospitals facing the risk of death, the Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health in Gaza said.

Source: middleeastmonitor

www.shafaqna.com