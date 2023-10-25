English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Israel hits Gaza with 12,000 tonnes of bombs

0

SHAFAQNA- Israel hits Gaza with 12,000 tonnes of bombs. Israel has fired over 12,000 tonnes of explosives into Gaza since 7 October 2023.

The explosive force is estimated to be equivalent to the nuclear bomb dropped on Hiroshima in Japan in 1945. At least 5,791 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s latest relentless bombing campaign.

There are 7,000 sick and wounded Palestinians in hospitals facing the risk of death, the Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health in Gaza said.

Source: middleeastmonitor

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Gaza: Al-Abyad Mosque in Palestinian refugee camp destroyed

asadian

UN Warned Many More Will Die in Gaza Siege

asadian

Aljazeera: Israel-Hamas ceasefire talks ‘at advanced stage

asadian

UN: Gaza is being strangled

asadian

USA forces carry out raids against targets in eastern Syria

asadian

Israel strikes outskirts of Gaza during second ground raid in as many days

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.