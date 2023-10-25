English
Persian Gulf Arab countries to launch unified tourist visa by 2025

SHAFAQNA- Arab countries of Persian Gulf are set to launch a unified tourist visa by 2025, according to an announcement made by Abdulla bin Touq Al-Marri, the UAE’s Minister of Economy.

Speaking to Emirates News Agency on Monday (23 Oct. 2023), Al-Marri revealed that the visa will allow holders to travel across all six member countries. The decision to introduce the unified visa received unanimous approval at the seventh meeting of tourism ministers, held earlier this month in Oman.

Source: dohanews

www.shafaqna.com

