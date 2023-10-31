Political Geography Expert: Miniature of “World Geopolitics” gathered in Gaza

SHAFAQNA FUTURE– Regarding the Israel war in Gaza in the future, Professor of Political Geography believes that a miniature of world geopolitics has activated in a small area. Several countries have considered these conflicts in Gaza as a path to advance their long-term goals in the region and the world. Despite such a program, all involved countries should look for their long-term plans in the region and the world.

A miniature of “the world geopolitics” has gathered in Gaza

In an interview with Shafaqna Future, Dr Mohammad Gol Afrouz asserted that given geopolitical explorations, it can be stated that a miniature of “the world geopolitics” has gathered in Gaza. Various countries or unions and organizations in the world are looking for special goals in Gaza considering their interests and viewpoints. Thus, we see the importance of Gaza has become more than the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The signs are that member states of the Arab League or the European Union and Western countries and the whole Middle East region and China express their opinion about Gaza. This situation is separate from that of Israel or Hamas to see they are looking for which goals in their own region. Palestinians are looking for liberalization of their land and Israel is looking for its own Canaan.

Conflicts have taken place formerly and Hamas has responded to Israeli forces with such an attack until this moment. We see Israel intends to omit Gaza from Hamas forces given the goals of international Zionism and Judaism in the occupied territories.

He explained: Israel wanted to initiate a ground attack a few days ago but did not do that where international and regional pressures aggravate the situation but if we observe the issue generally, most of the wars are geopolitically in three axes: most of the wars in the history are ethnic and racial or are ideological and religious or a combination of these two. In my opinion, the war between Palestinians and Israelis in this region is a combination of these two.

It is both an ethnic and racial war and an ideological and religious war. It is getting to the stage where the extremists ruling Israel believe their own people are superior religiously and ideologically, and consider this land as the promised land and want to live here forever. For this purpose, they follow elimination of the Palestinians who have inhabited here for centuries. It seems unlikely that they can establish such strategy forever and eliminate Palestinian forces.

This situation shows that extremists who rule over Palestine do not allow the Palestinians besieged in Gaza to breath. Moreover, they have not allowed the Palestinians to move in line with the world economy and other countries in the region for several years. Hence, Palestinians are besieged severely.

In the near future, all countries in the world observe Palestine, Israel and Gaza as a goal toward their national interests in the short-term and long-term

Dr Gol Afrouz stated that one of the effects of the tension between Israel and Gaza is on the transit corridor that was the competitor of China corridor and went from India to the Mediterranean and also it can be effective on the crisis in Ukraine or on the issue of Taiwan and China. He stated: here, all countries in the world have arranged their goals and plans in the world geopolitics miniature and each country looks for interests of its own country or unions.

Even Armenia, Turkey and Azerbaijan are looking for their own goals in the current space. A miniature of the world geopolitics has activated in a small area. Several countries have considered these conflicts in Gaza as a path to advance their long-term goals in the region and the world. Despite such program, all involved countries should look for their long-term plans in the region and the world including Iran that has performed some activities in this scope.

Among other things, Axis of Resistance looks at the Eastern Mediterranean and here it can approach its long-term goal. In the near future, all countries in the world observe Palestine, Israel and Gaza as a goal toward their national interests in the short-term and long-term and the best way to achieve peace in the region is that this land goes out of control of Israel via regional and international cooperation, because the number of people who are killed and injured and go vagrant in Gaza where two million and three hundred thousand persons live will turn into a historical disaster by arrival of military forces to Gaza.

All countries in the world are obliged to prevent such disaster. Trying to reach peace should be put on the agenda of the countries of the region, so this land can be managed in various ways in the future and Jews and Muslims can live peacefully together.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com