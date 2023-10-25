English
Beloved Gaza Novelist Killed 

SHAFAQNA- Heba Abu Nada was a writer and a poet whose debut novel ‘Oxygen isn’t for the dead’ won an award in 2017.

A week after Israel launched its brutal bombing campaign on the Gaza Strip, the Israeli military warned more than one million Palestinians in the enclave’s north to leave their homes and head south “for their own safety”.

Hundreds of thousands of people did, and among them was Palestinian novelist and poet Heba Abu Nada, who had sought refuge at the house of her relatives in Khan Yunis. But Gaza’s south was no safer than its north, and a week later, the 32-year-old poet was killed in an Israeli strike.

“To God, we in Gaza are either martyrs or witnesses to liberation, and we all wait to see where we will be. We are all awaiting, oh God, your true promise,” Abu Nada wrote on 20 October, the day she was killed.

Source:  middleeasteye

